Black engineer awards distinguish Sandia Labs

Expertise in advanced modeling and performance shines through

(Graphic by Laura Hatfield)

Ten Sandia engineers received Black Engineer of the Year Awards, including Most Promising Scientist in Government, the Research Leadership Award, Science Spectrum Trailblazers and Modern-Day Technology Leaders.

Honorees include Sandia mechanical, electrical, civil, aerospace and aeronautical engineers who excel in their respective fields. From the abstract to the technical, each has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication to their work and communities in advancing research and science.

The recipients, all with advanced engineering degrees, hold patents, have published extensively and have received numerous professional and community awards. They perform several roles at Sandia and with research and academic partners across the country.

In addition to their professional pursuits, they are active within their communities as local youth sports coaches; science, technology, engineering and math student program and event mentors; science program instructors and active members in the National Society of Black Engineers and its local chapters.

“This year’s Sandia BEYA winners spotlight not only their extraordinary service to the Labs and the nation, but to the diverse communities in which we all live, work and play,” said Tobie Webb, senior manager and acting chief diversity officer at Sandia.

The Black Engineer of the Year Awards is a program by the national Career Communications Group, an advocate for corporate diversity, and is part of its STEM achievement program. The awards annually recognize the nation’s best and brightest engineers, scientists and technology experts. This year’s conference was held Feb. 17-19, when the awards were announced.

This year’s Sandia Black Engineer of the Year awardees are:

Most Promising Scientist in Government (Photo by Randy Wong) Karla Morris, mechanical engineer and computer scientist, Digital Foundations and Mathematics Department. Karla is the formal-verification software lead for national defense systems, developing methodology and workflow for software verification of high-reliability and high-consequence electrical systems. She has developed tools and computational models used to verify digital systems for safety, security and reliability. Karla was the co-inventor of a Fortran short course taught in the U.S. and Europe. She is a mentor dedicated to diversity in science and math for students and colleagues in her community and beyond.

Research Leadership Award (Photo by Lonnie Anderson) Chris Jenkins, electrical engineer and computer scientist, Information Operations Center. Chris is a principal cybersecurity research and development staff member in Sandia’s Information Operations Center. He leads a team researching innovative ways to protect critical infrastructure and other high-consequence operational technology. His work focuses on three key areas: cyber-physical cybersecurity research; high-performance computing; and cybersecurity expertise outside the Labs. Chris also has been a local math tutor and previous officer in the National Society of Black Engineers.

Science Spectrum Trailblazers (Photo by Lonnie Anderson) Muhammad El, electrical engineer, manager, Component Science, Engineering & Production. Muhammadis responsible for developing, qualifying and integrating state-of-the-art technologies for a broad range of components and assemblies used in the design, development and production of neutron generators. His work in technology solutions crosses disciplines in mechanical, materials science, industrial, chemical and electrical engineering. He is a manager and mentor for his staff and a role model for minorities in technology. Outside of work, Muhammad enjoys time with his family and performing community service. (Photo by Lonnie Anderson) Tyler Garrett, civil engineer, senior R&D systems engineer, Component & Tester Surety Engineering. Tyler works across multiple enterprises, integrating team members in multidisciplinary technology areas. He identifies, assesses and mitigates risks using defect-prevention methodologies throughout the product lifecycle — from conceptual design through product retirement — to ensure safe, reliable and robust performance. Tyler owns and manages a franchise fitness facility outside of his role at Sandia. He also has been an instructor and coordinator for a Sandia-sponsored, local summer science program. (Photo by Lonnie Anderson) Joshua James, electrical engineer, senior R&D systems engineer, Tester and Component Surety Engineering Department. Joshua is responsible for the evaluation and qualification of product and test equipment used to assure suitability of Sandia’s high-fidelity, high-consequence products. Joshua works with product and tester development teams from multiple production agencies qualifying test equipment to ensure systems perform as intended. Away from the Labs, Joshua is a STEM advocate at local high schools, volunteers for STEM programs and attends regional conferences to support students considering STEM careers. (Photo by Lonnie Anderson) Patrice Gregory, mechanical engineer, principal R&D systems engineer, System & Component Surety. Patrice implements strategies that lead teams to successful product qualification and delivery. She aids in developing safe, reliable and robust products by managing requirements and qualification efforts for various electrical and mechanical components. Her previous roles include collaborating across multiple organizations to develop tooling and failure modeling of electronic components. Patrice is also active in the community as a volunteer for public health and youth STEM endeavors. (Photo by Lonnie Anderson) La Tonya Jenkins, civil engineer, independent surveillance assessment engineer, R&D Science and Engineering Research Systems Analyst for Energy Water System Integration. La Tonya’s work focuses on systems dynamic modeling supporting projects in Sandia’s Energy Water Systems Integration department. Her modeling capability supports the department’s work with human-engineered and natural systems to support the security of the nation’s energy water systems. La Tonya’s expertise in modeling is also used by multiple organizations across the Laboratories. As a mentor, she works to develop and advance youth STEM programs, has coached various teams participating in national and local STEM competitions and has mentored local students.