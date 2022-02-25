Black engineer awards distinguish Sandia Labs

Expertise in advanced modeling and performance shines through
Ten Sandia engineers received Black Engineer of the Year Awards, including Most Promising Scientist in Government, the Research Leadership Award, Science Spectrum Trailblazers and Modern-Day Technology Leaders.
Honorees include Sandia mechanical, electrical, civil, aerospace and aeronautical engineers who excel in their respective fields. From the abstract to the technical, each has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication to their work and communities in advancing research and science.
The recipients, all with advanced engineering degrees, hold patents, have published extensively and have received numerous professional and community awards. They perform several roles at Sandia and with research and academic partners across the country.
In addition to their professional pursuits, they are active within their communities as local youth sports coaches; science, technology, engineering and math student program and event mentors; science program instructors and active members in the National Society of Black Engineers and its local chapters.
“This year’s Sandia BEYA winners spotlight not only their extraordinary service to the Labs and the nation, but to the diverse communities in which we all live, work and play,” said Tobie Webb, senior manager and acting chief diversity officer at Sandia.
The Black Engineer of the Year Awards is a program by the national Career Communications Group, an advocate for corporate diversity, and is part of its STEM achievement program. The awards annually recognize the nation’s best and brightest engineers, scientists and technology experts. This year’s conference was held Feb. 17-19, when the awards were announced.
This year’s Sandia Black Engineer of the Year awardees are: