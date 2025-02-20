Sandia National Laboratories: Exceptional Service in the National Interest

Connecting Sandia’s expertise strengthens a credible and reliable deterrent
Read More
Designing long-duration toxin sensors
Low-power sensors could last 10 years, providing surveillance, security
Read More
A surprise contender for cooling computers: lasers
One company says lasers may save energy and water. Sandia Labs is helping test the idea
Read More
National security leader Laura McGill named next director of Sandia
Laura to lead Labs effective May 1
Read More
B61-12 system production ends, sustainment begins
Weapon fully transitions into stockpile sustainment
Read More

Exceptional service in the national interest

Our unique responsibilities in the nuclear weapons program create a foundation from which we leverage capabilities, enabling us to solve complex national security problems.

Research

Committed to science with the mission in mind, Sandia creates innovative, science-based, systems-engineering solutions to our nation’s most challenging national security problems.

(Link opens in a new tab)Explore Research
Careers

Futuristic R&D to create a better tomorrow; tackle the grand scientific and engineering challenges of the 21st century.

(Link opens in a new tab)Explore Careers
Image of EMP-75-v9

National Security Is Our Business

For 75 years, Sandia has delivered essential science and technology to resolve the nation’s most challenging security issues.

Sandia’s Impacts for the Nation
Wave Energy

Lab News

News and stories from around Sandia Labs

Sandia’s bi-weekly news source, Lab News, is your way to stay up-to-date with the latest stories about the research, innovations and people of the Labs.

Go To Lab News

Sandia

Explore our new self-guided virtual tours, packed with vibrant photography, captivating video, and informative content that highlight the fascinating work we do at Sandia.

View All Tours

Newest Tours

National Priorities

We strive to become the laboratory that the U.S. turns to first for technology solutions to the most challenging problems that threaten peace and freedom for our nation and the globe.

Join the Conversation

Sandia operates official accounts on several social media networks as a means to engage in conversations about our work, update followers about the latest Labs news, share employment opportunities, and support the open government principles of transparency, participation and collaboration.

Sandia National Laboratories Nuclear Energy Safeguards, Security, and Safety

Sandia National Laboratories Nuclear Energy Safeguards,

Partnerships: Championing a Culture of Innovation

Partnerships: Championing a Culture of Innovation

Sandia Wave Energy Power Take-off (SWEPT) Lab Testing with AquaHarmonics

Sandia Wave Energy Power Take-off (SWEPT) Lab Testing w

Europa Terminal Sterilization System

Europa Terminal Sterilization System

All Sandia Social Media