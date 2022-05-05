ASC Software

The Advanced Simulation and Computing (ASC) program at Sandia National Laboratories provides state-of-the-art computer simulation capabilities as part of NNSA’s mission to extend the lifetime of nuclear weapons in the stockpile without underground testing. While these tools enable scientists and engineers to gain a comprehensive understanding of nuclear weapons, they are also revolutionizing the way in which a large number of innovative products are engineered. In fact, the computing, modeling, and simulation tools developed in the ASC program are leveraged by a variety of other national security programs.

The ASC develops and improves predictive simulation tools to support the U.S. stockpile stewardship. These large-scale codes incorporate physics and engineering models and specialized algorithms to predict, with reduced uncertainty, the behavior of weapons, and their components in a variety of environments.

Our licensed codes include ALEGRA, Aleph, Cascade, Charon, CHEETAH, CTH, CUBIT, EIGER, EMPIRE, Gemma, ITS, LGR, NuGET, Plato, SCEPTRE, SeqQuest, Sierra, SPARC, Xyce, and XyceRad.